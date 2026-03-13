India Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid LPG Concerns

Amid escalating global concerns surrounding LPG supply due to tensions in West Asia, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured citizens of adequate petrol and diesel availability nationwide. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, emphasized the stability in fuel supplies, urging against panic buying as LPG availability remains a concern.

Sharma highlighted India's self-sufficiency in petrol and diesel production, noting that the country's refineries are operating at or above full capacity with sufficient crude oil inventories. She confirmed that no fuel shortages have been reported across the country's 25,000 distributors.

The government is addressing challenges commercial consumers face due to LPG supply issues by promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as a reliable alternative. Sharma encouraged commercial users to connect with their local City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to secure PNG connections.

