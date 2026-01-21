Jharkhand's Green Agenda: Balancing Progress and Preservation
Jharkhand is pursuing sustainable development by attracting investments in green energy and skill development. Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasizes balancing industrial growth with environmental protection, aiming for a robust development roadmap by 2050.
At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the state's commitment to sustainable development, drawing potential investments in green energy, skill development, and ecosystem preservation.
Soren underscored the myriad opportunities beyond the traditional mining sector, emphasizing the need for industrial growth without environmental compromise. He expressed gratitude to the Union government for including Jharkhand's representation in Davos.
Highlighting a strong vision for 2050 and the importance of a balanced development approach, Soren addressed the unique challenges and opportunities faced by the young state of Jharkhand, aiming to align it with global economic and environmental trends.
