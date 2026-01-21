Left Menu

Spain's Rail Crisis: Unions Demand Safety Reforms Amid Tragic Derailments

Spain's train drivers' union calls for a national strike after three derailments result in multiple fatalities, including two drivers. The union seeks safety assurances following severe track conditions and poor maintenance, coupled with recent weather-related accidents. Strike action aims to press accountability for infrastructure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's largest train drivers' union announced a nationwide strike on Wednesday to demand safety assurances following a series of tragic derailments. Over 48 hours, three derailments occurred, leading to the deaths of dozens, including two drivers. The union emphasized the profession's safety standards need immediate attention.

On Tuesday, a commuter train derailed near Barcelona when heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse onto the tracks. Four passengers were severely injured, and the driver lost his life. Earlier, a deadly crash in the southern Cordoba province saw two trains collide, claiming 43 lives, including a train operator.

Investigators found significant machinery near the accident site potentially linked to the cause of the incident. As a precautionary measure, regional train services across Catalonia were suspended for track inspections, forcing commuters to find alternate transport options amid existing chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

