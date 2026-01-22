Jammu and Kashmir's Deadly Roads: A Call for Urgent Safety Interventions

In an alarming revelation, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 3,700 deaths and more than 29,000 injuries from over 20,000 road accidents since June 2022. Officials report the highest incidents on major highways, mainly in the districts of Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Rajouri.

A summit chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo discussed implementing Supreme Court-recommended road safety measures. Dulloo emphasized the adoption of GIS-based data to pinpoint accident-prone stretches, enabling focused interventions. Compliance with these measures is critical to reducing the frequency of accidents, especially in the region's hilly districts.

Transport Department Secretary Avny Lavasa highlighted enforcement actions, including vehicle seizures and license suspensions. Rash driving and over-speeding were identified as primary causes. The comprehensive meeting called for strict enforcement and engineering corrections, all aimed at reducing traffic violations and enhancing road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)