Mphasis Surges Ahead with AI-Led Growth in Q3 FY26 Results

Mphasis reported a 3.3% increase in consolidated net profit and a 12.3% rise in revenue for Q3 FY26. New contract wins, largely AI-driven, bolstered growth. The company expects to outpace industry growth, with steady conversion of contracts into revenue supported by its AI platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:24 IST
Technology solutions powerhouse Mphasis announced a notable 3.3% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 442.18 crore for Q3 of FY26. This improvement comes despite a slight sequential drop, reflecting strategic success in an AI-driven market.

The company's operational revenue saw a 12.3% uplift, soaring to Rs 4,002.57 crore in the December quarter. Such robust figures were bolstered by significant new TCV wins totaling USD 428 million, with AI-led initiatives contributing 62% of this success.

Mphasis' CEO, Nitin Rakesh, highlighted the critical role of their NeoIP AI platform in driving faster revenue growth and enhancing market presence. This innovative approach, combined with growth in key verticals like banking and insurance, sets the company on course for more than twice the industry growth rate in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

