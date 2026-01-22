Wall Street Rallies: U.S. and European Markets' Bold Reversal

Wall Street is set for a significant upswing on Thursday, with key U.S. indexes projected to extend their gains. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull back on proposed tariffs targeting European nations, alongside new data indicating strength in the American economy.

After a turbulent start to the week prompted by threats of tariffs, major U.S. indexes like the S&P 500 managed to recover, with sizable single-day gains. President Trump's pivot away from using tariffs as leverage on territorial disputes, such as with Greenland, reassured investors and steadied global markets.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a key measure of market anxiety, dropped from its recent highs, suggesting stabilization. Analysts like Elias Haddad highlight that recent asset selloffs are not directly related to U.S. trade but rather a hedge against international policy unpredictability. Markets now watch for Federal Reserve decisions and corporate earnings for further cues.