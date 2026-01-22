Duroflex Expands with Multi-Brand Strategy Ahead of IPO

Duroflex, gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), is fortifying its presence in India's northern and western markets. Chairman and Managing Director Jacob George revealed the company's multi-brand strategy to enhance its traditional foothold in the southern region and capitalize on growth opportunities.

In addition to mattresses and pillows, the Karnataka-based company is diversifying its product line by venturing into recliners, sofas, smart beds, and upholstered beds. The AirBoost technology, featuring an advanced air-filament architecture, exemplifies Duroflex's innovative approach. This technological advancement accompanies its physical expansion with the acquisition of a manufacturing plant in Indore.

With its 'House of brands' approach, including Perfect Rest and Sleepyhead, Duroflex is positioned to attract a wide audience without brand equity dilution. The upcoming IPO aims to fund further COCO store openings, marketing, and facility enhancements, with Duroflex keen to maintain its standing among India's top three mattress providers.

