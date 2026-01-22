Left Menu

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India has become the second most congested country in Asia, with major cities like New Delhi experiencing severe traffic jams. In 2025, commuters in Delhi lost 104 hours due to congestion, with the city ranking fourth nationwide. Bengaluru was the most congested city in India, escalating global gridlock concerns.

India has emerged as the second most congested nation in Asia, according to a recent report by TomTom, a location technology firm from the Netherlands. The report highlights that New Delhi, the third most congested metro city in the country, saw its commuters lose an average of 104 hours to traffic last year.

Ranking fourth in the country with a congestion level of 55.4 per cent, Delhi's gridlock situation worsened by 1.7 per cent compared to the previous year. On the global stage, Delhi ranks 23rd for congestion, while it holds the seventh spot in Asia. Nationally, Bengaluru was identified as the most congested city, coming in second globally, trailed by Pune, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The report also revealed that traffic conditions in Delhi during morning rush hours are severe, with average speeds dropping notably during evening peaks. The worst recorded day for travel in 2025 was October 15, with congestion levels spiking to 192 per cent. The analysis sheds light on the broader issue of increasing congestion across the nation.

