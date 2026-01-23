Wall Street Rallies As Trump Eases Trade Tensions

Wall Street saw its main indexes rise on Thursday, marking the second day of consecutive gains. This upward trend was fueled by President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against European allies, which in turn bolstered investor confidence and highlighted U.S. economic strength.

Despite the rally, the recent gains have not fully offset the losses incurred earlier this week. Trump's threats initially sent shockwaves through global markets, causing volatility and uncertainty. Investors are now focusing on portfolio diversification to manage the market's unpredictability.

Looking ahead, the market's trajectory will be heavily influenced by the upcoming earnings reports of major companies. These reports will offer insights into consumer demand and corporate resilience amid a challenging economic backdrop. As earnings season unfolds, all eyes will be on the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks and their potential impact on the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)