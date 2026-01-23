Telangana's Global Vision: Securing Major Investments at WEF Davos

The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, made significant strides at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with global business leaders and securing major investments. The state government announced that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, focusing on Global Capability Centers, Clean and Green Energy, and Data Centers.

The government also used the world stage to promote its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, which captivated the attention of international investors. CM Revanth Reddy proposed hosting a follow-up WEF event in Hyderabad, which received positive feedback. The mission also included promoting AI, sustainability, and skill development.

In addition to firming up investment deals, the chief minister is set to participate in a leadership program at Harvard University's Kennedy School. This enrollment follows his successful networking with industry leaders during the Davos meet, a venture that further cements Telangana's rising status on the global stage.