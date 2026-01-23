BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

The Bank of Japan affirmed its hawkish inflation projections on Friday, keenly observing the price risks stemming from a weak yen, suggesting ongoing rate hikes despite political tensions. While the yen's initial drop was countered by an unexpected surge, traders remain cautious about possible interventions by Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency.

Following the decision to maintain its interest rates, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the necessity of timely decisions influenced by rapid data collection like corporate surveys, over traditional hard data. As prices and wages rise, Ueda stressed the importance of scrutinizing future trends for rate adjustments. The BOJ upheld its 0.75% policy rate after a recent December hike.

The BOJ's optimistic quarterly outlook signaled a strengthening income-expenditure cycle while revising its core inflation forecast higher for fiscal 2026. Caution looms over inflation from a weak yen, demanding vigilance. Meanwhile, potential market actions echo Governor Ueda's commitment to preventing unforeseen yield hikes, alongside Premier Takaichi's policies ushering fiscal uncertainty.

