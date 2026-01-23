Union Budget 2026: A Roadmap for Luxury Car Growth
The Union Budget 2026, to be presented on February 1, offers crucial opportunities for enhancing growth in India's luxury car industry. Audi India Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon, highlights infrastructure development, policy stability, and economic conditions as key factors for progress in this sector.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Union Budget 2026 is poised to be a significant event for the luxury car industry in India. According to Audi India's Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon, the focus on infrastructure development, especially roads, alongside tax rationalization and a stable policy framework, will be pivotal in driving growth.
The budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is seen as a chance to bolster India's economic momentum amidst current global uncertainties. Dhillon emphasizes the importance of macroeconomic stability, rising incomes, and a strong business environment in fostering consumer confidence in the luxury automobile sector.
He also commends the government's efforts in GST and tax simplification, urging continued investment in infrastructure, including high-speed charging stations. These measures are expected to catalyze increased consumption in the luxury car segment, reinforcing optimism for the sector's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
