Union Budget 2026: A Roadmap for Luxury Car Growth

The upcoming Union Budget 2026 is poised to be a significant event for the luxury car industry in India. According to Audi India's Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon, the focus on infrastructure development, especially roads, alongside tax rationalization and a stable policy framework, will be pivotal in driving growth.

The budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is seen as a chance to bolster India's economic momentum amidst current global uncertainties. Dhillon emphasizes the importance of macroeconomic stability, rising incomes, and a strong business environment in fostering consumer confidence in the luxury automobile sector.

He also commends the government's efforts in GST and tax simplification, urging continued investment in infrastructure, including high-speed charging stations. These measures are expected to catalyze increased consumption in the luxury car segment, reinforcing optimism for the sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)