Vietnam Sets Ambitious Economic Growth Target

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has set the stage for dramatic economic expansion, approving a resolution that targets annual growth rates exceeding 10% from 2026 to 2030.

This ambitious plan was greenlit at the conclusion of the party's five-yearly congress, marking a significant commitment to boosting the nation's economy.

The move underscores Vietnam's focus on economic prosperity and long-term development prospects, aiming to transform the country's economic landscape amid global challenges.

