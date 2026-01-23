Vietnam Sets Ambitious Economic Growth Target
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has set an ambitious target of achieving annual economic growth above 10% for the 2026-2030 period. This goal was approved at the conclusion of the party's five-yearly congress, signaling a strong push for economic expansion.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has set the stage for dramatic economic expansion, approving a resolution that targets annual growth rates exceeding 10% from 2026 to 2030.
This ambitious plan was greenlit at the conclusion of the party's five-yearly congress, marking a significant commitment to boosting the nation's economy.
The move underscores Vietnam's focus on economic prosperity and long-term development prospects, aiming to transform the country's economic landscape amid global challenges.
