Left Menu

Vietnam Sets Ambitious Economic Growth Target

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has set an ambitious target of achieving annual economic growth above 10% for the 2026-2030 period. This goal was approved at the conclusion of the party's five-yearly congress, signaling a strong push for economic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:04 IST
Vietnam Sets Ambitious Economic Growth Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has set the stage for dramatic economic expansion, approving a resolution that targets annual growth rates exceeding 10% from 2026 to 2030.

This ambitious plan was greenlit at the conclusion of the party's five-yearly congress, marking a significant commitment to boosting the nation's economy.

The move underscores Vietnam's focus on economic prosperity and long-term development prospects, aiming to transform the country's economic landscape amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assembly polls.

PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assem...

 India
2
BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

 Global
3
Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026