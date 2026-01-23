Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the Union government's silence on the rupee hitting a record low against the US dollar. He highlights the BJP's lack of explanation for the currency's poor performance. The rupee, once celebrated by the BJP at Rs 40, now faces a significant devaluation, settling at Rs 91.88.
In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took aim at the Union government, particularly the BJP, for its silence as the rupee plummeted to unprecedented lows against the US dollar.
Thackeray pointed out that while the BJP had previously stirred national concern when the rupee was at Rs 40 to a dollar, they now offer no explanation as it hits a staggering Rs 91.99.
The rupee's all-time low on Friday, followed by a slight recovery, highlights the currency's slump as one of the worst global performers amid foreign fund selling and a global risk-off sentiment.
