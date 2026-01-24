BlueStone Shines Bright: First Profitable Quarter Achieved

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited has marked its first quarter of profitability, reporting a positive PAT of INR 71.5 crore for Q3FY26 compared to a loss of INR 26.9 crore in the same period last year.

The digital-first jewellery brand witnessed a remarkable 169.7% growth in standalone adjusted EBITDA, contributing to increased revenue of INR 747.9 crore, a year-on-year rise of 27.4%.

CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha highlighted this quarter as a 'significant milestone' in the company's journey, emphasizing strong revenue momentum and robust profitability margins.

