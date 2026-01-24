Left Menu

BlueStone Shines Bright: First Profitable Quarter Achieved

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited reported a positive PAT of INR 71.5 crore for Q3FY26, marking its first profitable quarter. The growth was driven by expanding EBITDA margins and an impressive standalone adjusted EBITDA performance. Revenue grew by 27.4%, demonstrating robust financial health and business model strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:40 IST
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited has marked its first quarter of profitability, reporting a positive PAT of INR 71.5 crore for Q3FY26 compared to a loss of INR 26.9 crore in the same period last year.

The digital-first jewellery brand witnessed a remarkable 169.7% growth in standalone adjusted EBITDA, contributing to increased revenue of INR 747.9 crore, a year-on-year rise of 27.4%.

CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha highlighted this quarter as a 'significant milestone' in the company's journey, emphasizing strong revenue momentum and robust profitability margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

