Adani Ports Poised to Transform Vizhinjam: A New Era in Transshipment

Adani Ports is advancing with the second development phase of the Vizhinjam seaport, a move projected to cost Rs 16,000 crore. The official announcement is anticipated during the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, according to insiders.

The development's inauguration will occur on Saturday evening, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This phase aims to establish Vizhinjam as the foremost transshipment hub within the Indian sub-continent, enhancing the port's capacity by 4.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Already India's most advanced automated transshipment hub, Vizhinjam's update will feature new technologies and equipment, including automated cranes, a rail handling yard, and a state-of-the-art electrical and automation system. Additional plans feature berth expansion, dredging, a 920-meter deep breakwater, and green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations.

