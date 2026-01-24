Left Menu

Adani Ports Poised to Transform Vizhinjam: A New Era in Transshipment

Adani Ports is set to launch the second phase of Vizhinjam seaport development, investing Rs 16,000 crore with plans to convert it into India's largest transshipment hub. The upgraded port will include cutting-edge automation, expanded berths, and green initiatives, enhancing its current capacity and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST
Adani Ports Poised to Transform Vizhinjam: A New Era in Transshipment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports is advancing with the second development phase of the Vizhinjam seaport, a move projected to cost Rs 16,000 crore. The official announcement is anticipated during the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, according to insiders.

The development's inauguration will occur on Saturday evening, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This phase aims to establish Vizhinjam as the foremost transshipment hub within the Indian sub-continent, enhancing the port's capacity by 4.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Already India's most advanced automated transshipment hub, Vizhinjam's update will feature new technologies and equipment, including automated cranes, a rail handling yard, and a state-of-the-art electrical and automation system. Additional plans feature berth expansion, dredging, a 920-meter deep breakwater, and green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026