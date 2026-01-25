Trump's NATO Remarks Stir Fury, Revitalize US-UK Military Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump faced intense backlash after his comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan were deemed "insulting" and "appalling" by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The controversy revolves around Trump's assertion that European troops avoided front-line positions in the conflict.

Britain lost 457 service members in Afghanistan, marking the deadliest overseas engagement since the 1950s. Trump's remarks prompted a statement from Starmer, highlighting the joint sacrifices of British and American soldiers. Trump later praised British troops via Truth Social, calling them "brave" and highlighting the unbreakable bond between the two countries.

The incident has reignited debate over NATO's role in Afghanistan, with veterans and notable figures like Prince Harry publicly opposing Trump's comments. The British statement insisted on honoring the sacrifices made by soldiers truthfully and respectfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)