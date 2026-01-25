Left Menu

Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: No Breakthrough in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Ukraine and Russia ended peace talks in Abu Dhabi without a deal but plan further discussions. While both sides view the talks positively, Russian bombardments continue in Ukraine, causing significant civilian impacts. Russian demands for territorial concessions remain a sticking point in achieving a diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and Russia concluded a second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi without reaching an agreement, although both sides are open to further dialogue. The talks, mediated by the U.S., focused on potential parameters for ending the ongoing conflict.

Despite a constructive atmosphere during the negotiations, Russia's insistence on territorial claims, particularly in the Donbas region, remains a significant hurdle. Moscow's continued military actions in Ukraine, including recent drone and missile assaults, underline the challenges facing a diplomatic resolution.

As negotiations are set to resume, Ukraine faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration to make concessions. The Ukrainian government, supported by the U.S. and European allies, remains firm on not ceding any territory, complicating the peace process further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

