Outrage in Minneapolis: Federal Officers Shoot Armed Man During Immigration Crackdown

In a tumultuous development, federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old armed man during an immigration operation in Minneapolis, igniting protests and public furor. The incident occurred amid President Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, as confirmed by hospital records obtained by the Associated Press.

Following the shooting, Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz contacted the White House, urging an end to the enforcement actions in his state. The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with Homeland Security maintaining that the man possessed a firearm with two magazines.

Local and federal officials appeal for calm as tensions rise. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called on both law enforcement and the public to maintain peace. Protests have surged, with demonstrators vehemently opposing federal presence in the area. Meanwhile, Minnesota lawmakers, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, express their disdain and demand immediate action.