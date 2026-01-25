Left Menu

Outrage in Minneapolis: Federal Officers Shoot Armed Man During Immigration Crackdown

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by federal officers in Minneapolis during immigration enforcement efforts. Protests erupted, with public outrage at the Trump administration's crackdown. Local officials demand federal agencies to act with discipline. Lawmakers call for ICE to leave Minneapolis, condemning the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:27 IST
Outrage in Minneapolis: Federal Officers Shoot Armed Man During Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tumultuous development, federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old armed man during an immigration operation in Minneapolis, igniting protests and public furor. The incident occurred amid President Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, as confirmed by hospital records obtained by the Associated Press.

Following the shooting, Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz contacted the White House, urging an end to the enforcement actions in his state. The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with Homeland Security maintaining that the man possessed a firearm with two magazines.

Local and federal officials appeal for calm as tensions rise. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called on both law enforcement and the public to maintain peace. Protests have surged, with demonstrators vehemently opposing federal presence in the area. Meanwhile, Minnesota lawmakers, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, express their disdain and demand immediate action.

TRENDING

1
NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026