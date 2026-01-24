Yogi Adityanath Unveils Youth-Focused Employment Initiative on Uttar Pradesh Diwas
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a youth-focused employment initiative during the state's foundation day, emphasizing its alignment with job opportunities. The event highlighted Uttar Pradesh's role in India's development under PM Modi, introducing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone for skill development and entrepreneurship.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a new employment initiative aimed at the youth, aligning their skills with job opportunities on the state's foundation day. The celebration saw participation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent politicians.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's contributions to India's transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He unveiled plans for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone, encouraging skill development and entrepreneurial endeavors across 100 acres in each district.
The chief minister also spoke about the successful 'One District, One Product' program and introduced the 'One District, One Cuisine' initiative to promote local food culture, marking another step towards economic self-reliance and global recognition.