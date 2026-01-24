Left Menu

Silent Echoes of the Sea: The Crisis of Seafarer Abandonment

In 2025, Indian seafarers topped the list of most abandoned maritime workers worldwide, as per the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF). The ITF reported 6,223 global cases of abandonment, predominantly in Türkiye and the UAE, leading to millions lost in unpaid wages and calls for systemic reform.

  • United Kingdom

In a troubling revelation, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) has reported that Indian seafarers suffered the highest levels of abandonment for a second year. A staggering 1,125 cases were recorded against a backdrop of 6,223 cases globally in 2025.

The abandonment issue reached unprecedented levels, with significant incidents in Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting a growing crisis within the maritime industry. The ITF applauded India's proactive measures to blacklist irresponsible shipowners to shield its maritime workforce from exploitation.

The ITF emphasizes the urgent need for industry-wide reform, citing the systemic nature of such abuse. Global demands are increasing for stronger regulations and enforcement from entities like the International Maritime Organisation to combat this exploitation and protect vulnerable seafarers.

