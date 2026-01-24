Empowering Youth: Over 61,000 Jobs Offered at Nationwide Rozgar Mela

In an ambitious national initiative, the 18th Rozgar Mela successfully offered over 61,000 job appointments across India on Saturday. Among them, 200 youths in Arunachal Pradesh received their appointment letters during an event at the ITBP NE Frontier headquarters.

The event was graced by Inspector General Amitabh Gupta, who handed out the letters to 200 candidates, including 38 women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gatherings via video conference, emphasizing the government's commitment to youth employment.

Modi highlighted India's youthful demographic advantage and the government's efforts in creating job opportunities both domestically and abroad. He praised women's increasing participation, noting that the Mela offered over 8,000 job letters to women, and cited initiatives like Mudra and Startup India as vital to promoting women's entrepreneurship and self-employment.