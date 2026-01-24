Political Shift: R Dharmar Returns to AIADMK

In a notable political development, R Dharmar, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has rejoined AIADMK. This move strengthens Edappadi K Palaniswami's position within party ranks.

Dharmar, accompanied by supporters from Ramanathapuram, made a courtesy call to Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, marking his official return. The reintegration is part of a strategic effort to bolster Palaniswami against the ruling DMK.

Despite recent defections of Panneerselvam loyalists to DMK, Dharmar asserted there were no personal differences with Panneerselvam. He emphasized his dedication to seeing Edappadi K Palaniswami as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister, underscoring his political allegiance shift.