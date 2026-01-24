Political Shift: R Dharmar Returns to AIADMK
R Dharmar, a Rajya Sabha MP, has rejoined AIADMK, supporting the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. His return follows the defection of several Panneerselvam loyalists to DMK. Dharmar emphasized his commitment to removing the DMK regime from Tamil Nadu and reaffirmed his support for Palaniswami as the future Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a notable political development, R Dharmar, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has rejoined AIADMK. This move strengthens Edappadi K Palaniswami's position within party ranks.
Dharmar, accompanied by supporters from Ramanathapuram, made a courtesy call to Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, marking his official return. The reintegration is part of a strategic effort to bolster Palaniswami against the ruling DMK.
Despite recent defections of Panneerselvam loyalists to DMK, Dharmar asserted there were no personal differences with Panneerselvam. He emphasized his dedication to seeing Edappadi K Palaniswami as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister, underscoring his political allegiance shift.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Urges Exclusion of NEET from Health Course Admissions
Rozgar Mela Showcases Tech-Driven Hiring Push, 148 Appointed in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu CM Enhances Pension and Unveils New Welfare Initiatives
Incidents of crime are less in state during DMK regime when compared to AIADMK rule: CM Stalin in TN Assembly.
Dispute in Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi