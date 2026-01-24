Left Menu

Political Shift: R Dharmar Returns to AIADMK

R Dharmar, a Rajya Sabha MP, has rejoined AIADMK, supporting the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. His return follows the defection of several Panneerselvam loyalists to DMK. Dharmar emphasized his commitment to removing the DMK regime from Tamil Nadu and reaffirmed his support for Palaniswami as the future Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:46 IST
Political Shift: R Dharmar Returns to AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political development, R Dharmar, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has rejoined AIADMK. This move strengthens Edappadi K Palaniswami's position within party ranks.

Dharmar, accompanied by supporters from Ramanathapuram, made a courtesy call to Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, marking his official return. The reintegration is part of a strategic effort to bolster Palaniswami against the ruling DMK.

Despite recent defections of Panneerselvam loyalists to DMK, Dharmar asserted there were no personal differences with Panneerselvam. He emphasized his dedication to seeing Edappadi K Palaniswami as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister, underscoring his political allegiance shift.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026