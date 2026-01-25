DCCDL's Rental Revenue Soars Amid Strong Demand for Premium Spaces
Realty major DLF and GIC joint venture DCCDL recorded an 18% rise in rental income to Rs 1,412 crore in the December quarter, driven by strong demand for prime office and retail spaces. The operational portfolio spans 44.3 million square feet, leading to increased profitability and efficiency.
Realty major DLF's joint venture with GIC, DCCDL, reported an impressive 18% growth in rental income, reaching Rs 1,412 crore in the December quarter. This surge is attributed to the robust demand for premium office and retail spaces.
DCCDL's portfolio, covering 44.3 million square feet, includes both retail and office spaces, and has contributed to a significant uptick in profitability. Key new developments in Downtown Gurgaon and Downtown Chennai have further bolstered performance.
Industry experts highlight a continued strong demand for office and retail spaces, driven by Global Capability Centers. The DLF Group remains optimistic about steady growth, with strategic expansion plans totaling more than 280 million square feet in development potential.
