Himachal Pradesh: Snowstorms Disrupt Life, Boost Hopes for Farmers and Tourism

The picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh have transformed into a winter spectacle following substantial rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours. The adverse weather conditions led to a significant temperature drop, bringing daily activities to a halt, while simultaneously offering a glimmer of hope to farmers, orchardists, and the tourism industry.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla's Meteorological Centre reported light to moderate rain and snowfall at numerous locations, with some areas experiencing heavy precipitation. Notably, Dharampur saw the highest rainfall at 91.4 mm, while Kothi received a staggering 105 cm of snow. Temperatures plummeted, reaching as low as minus 7.2 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri, Lahaul-Spiti.

As severe cold conditions set in across Shimla, Manali, and others, the IMD issued a warning for a new western disturbance expected to impact northwest India around January 27, featuring further rain and snow. Residents and tourists are cautioned regarding hazardous conditions like blocked roads and reduced visibility. Over 600 roads remain blocked amid the ongoing weather turmoil.

