Maine Plane Crash Ties to Winter Storm Chaos

A private aircraft carrying eight passengers crashed Sunday night at Maine's Bangor International Airport amid severe winter conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Bombardier Challenger 600 went down at approximately 7:45 p.m., though the condition of those aboard remains unclear. The crash happened while New England and much of the country dealt with a massive winter storm that severely impacted air and road traffic.

The crash led to airport closure, with emergency services deployed to the scene as an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board unfolds. The violent storm led to the cancellation of around 12,000 flights, with an additional 20,000 facing delays nationwide.