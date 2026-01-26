Left Menu

Maine Plane Crash Ties to Winter Storm Chaos

A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed during takeoff at Maine's Bangor International Airport amid a massive winter storm. The Bombardier Challenger 600's condition is unknown, and investigations are underway. The storm heavily disrupted air traffic, canceling and delaying thousands of flights across the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangor | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:08 IST
Maine Plane Crash Ties to Winter Storm Chaos
A private aircraft carrying eight passengers crashed Sunday night at Maine's Bangor International Airport amid severe winter conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Bombardier Challenger 600 went down at approximately 7:45 p.m., though the condition of those aboard remains unclear. The crash happened while New England and much of the country dealt with a massive winter storm that severely impacted air and road traffic.

The crash led to airport closure, with emergency services deployed to the scene as an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board unfolds. The violent storm led to the cancellation of around 12,000 flights, with an additional 20,000 facing delays nationwide.

