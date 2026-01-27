Left Menu

India's Aviation Sector Soars Amid Challenges

Aviation executives gathered in Hyderabad for India's biennial air show, seeking reforms to attract investors. As aviation booms, IndiGo recovers from disruptions, and Air India faces scrutiny after a plane crash. The show aims at positioning India as an aviation hub amid current challenges and growth opportunities.

Aviation executives have arrived in Hyderabad for India's biennial air show as hopes run high for reforms that would attract investor interest. The show comes at a crucial time as the nation's two major airlines face significant challenges.

IndiGo is slowly recovering from major disruptions experienced last December, while Air India is still under scrutiny following a June plane crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. The event, dubbed "Wings India 2026," aims to establish India as a key aviation hub and will feature participants from various stakeholders, including domestic and international airlines, aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, and air taxi companies.

Industry experts and analysts are keen to hear from government officials about plans to tackle airspace congestion, enhance personnel at the aviation regulator for better oversight, and simplify complex tax regulations. Further reforms, especially in aircraft leasing and regulatory transparency, are viewed as essential to the sector's growth. Despite challenges, both IndiGo and Air India have placed substantial new aircraft orders, facing delivery delays due to supply chain issues.

