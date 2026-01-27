Ishan Technologies Unveils Rs 300 Crore Investment for India's Digital Future

Ishan Technologies, a prominent ICT and digital infrastructure firm, is making a Rs 300 crore investment to boost its AI-ready connectivity and platform-based services across India. Recently marking 25 years in the industry, the company seeks to enhance its infrastructure in various Indian cities, including emerging markets.

Headquartered in Gujarat, the company currently employs over 2,000 professionals and plans a workforce expansion of 20% over the next two years. This move will focus on strengthening regional talent pools, emphasizing growth in metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities.

Ishan Technologies is empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as a Cloud Service Provider and is part of the IndiaAI initiative. They offer comprehensive solutions in network services, cloud, data centers, and cybersecurity, serving enterprises, government bodies, and retail consumers across India.

