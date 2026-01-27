Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP and JD(S) Protest Against Congress in Karnataka

BJP and JD(S) held a protest at Vidhana Soudha, demanding action against Congress legislators for allegedly disrespecting the Governor. Protesters also sought the removal of Excise Minister R B Timmapur over a massive excise scam. BJP leaders called for a thorough investigation into the issue and condemned Congress's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:46 IST
Political Storm: BJP and JD(S) Protest Against Congress in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition parties BJP and JD(S) staged a demonstration outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. Their demands focused on taking disciplinary action against Congress legislators accused of disrespecting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during a legislative session.

Amidst anti-Congress slogans, protesters demanded justice and the ousting of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, linked to a significant excise scam. Key opposition figures, including BJP and JD(S) leaders, voiced concerns over law and order and security issues for women in the state.

BJP State President Vijayendra called for a probe into the Rs 6,000 crore excise scam, asserting the involvement of high-profile Congress leaders. The protest reflects tensions in Karnataka's political landscape as allegations of corruption and misconduct stir controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026