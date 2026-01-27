Political Storm: BJP and JD(S) Protest Against Congress in Karnataka

The opposition parties BJP and JD(S) staged a demonstration outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. Their demands focused on taking disciplinary action against Congress legislators accused of disrespecting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during a legislative session.

Amidst anti-Congress slogans, protesters demanded justice and the ousting of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, linked to a significant excise scam. Key opposition figures, including BJP and JD(S) leaders, voiced concerns over law and order and security issues for women in the state.

BJP State President Vijayendra called for a probe into the Rs 6,000 crore excise scam, asserting the involvement of high-profile Congress leaders. The protest reflects tensions in Karnataka's political landscape as allegations of corruption and misconduct stir controversy.

