Goa Congress Gears Up for 2027: A Strategic Vision

A delegation from the Goa Congress met with senior party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday to strengthen their strategy ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. They focused on solidifying organization structures and enhancing engagement with the public.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar emphasized the party's dedication to exposing what they termed the 'corrupt and dictatorial' governance of the ruling BJP in the coastal state. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Patkar highlighted that the Goa Congress remains united in its approach, committed to raising issues that concern the people while preparing for a decisive election in 2027. The Congress aims to secure a public mandate by championing stability, integrity, and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)