Gas Explosion in Mumbai Leaves Seven Injured, Including Toddler

A gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Malad area injured seven people, including a toddler. The incident occurred due to a leak and caused a fire, leading to critical injuries for two women. Burn victims were initially taken to private hospitals and later shifted to civic medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating gas cylinder explosion rocked Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, injuring seven individuals, including a toddler.

The blast, which occurred at 9:25 am, was triggered by a leak from a gas cylinder in a chawl near Bharat Mata School. The resulting fire inflicted significant damage to a two-storey structure.

Among the injured, two women are in critical condition, having sustained 35% burns. Victims were rushed to private hospitals but were later moved to civic medical facilities. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

