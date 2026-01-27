Gas Explosion in Mumbai Leaves Seven Injured, Including Toddler

A devastating gas cylinder explosion rocked Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, injuring seven individuals, including a toddler.

The blast, which occurred at 9:25 am, was triggered by a leak from a gas cylinder in a chawl near Bharat Mata School. The resulting fire inflicted significant damage to a two-storey structure.

Among the injured, two women are in critical condition, having sustained 35% burns. Victims were rushed to private hospitals but were later moved to civic medical facilities. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)