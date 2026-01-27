Left Menu

L’Oreal Professionnel's Global Creative Contributors: Elevating Hair Artistry Worldwide

L’Oreal Professionnel, since its founding in 1909, has consistently led the professional hairdressing industry with innovations in creativity, technology, and innovation. The brand's latest initiative introduces a unique Global Creative Contributors team, consisting of diverse and avant-garde hairstylists worldwide. These contributors aim to redefine hair artistry and trends internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:38 IST
L’Oreal Professionnel's Global Creative Contributors: Elevating Hair Artistry Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

L'Oreal Professionnel, a pioneer in the hair industry since 1909, continues to lead by introducing its first-ever Global Creative Contributors team. This innovative endeavor aims to reshape hair artistry through collaboration with world-renowned hairstylists known for their avant-garde and trendsetting approaches.

The Global Creative Contributors are not just ambassadors but active partners collaborating with L'Oreal in defining and elevating future trends and innovations in the professional hair domain. They bring expertise ranging from salon to editorial, offering a comprehensive understanding of the hair industry's evolving challenges and opportunities.

These contributors, including internationally recognized figures such as Amit Thakur and Malcolm Marquez, are committed to pushing creative boundaries. Their contributions are set to transform the industry, with L'Oreal Professionnel reinforcing its status not just as a product innovator but as a platform driving transformation through technology and science.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026