India and EU Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and the European Union have solidified a historic free trade agreement, described as the 'mother of all deals'. The accord was announced after a summit involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders in a bid to bolster trade and defense amidst a challenging global environment.

Among the agreements signed are pivotal pacts concerning security and the mobility of Indian talent to Europe. The finalization of the trade deal, which took 18 years of negotiations, represents a significant step in creating shared prosperity and stability in the international system.

Leaders underscored the importance of the agreement, seeing it as a blueprint for shared prosperity and a symbol of cooperation in addressing global challenges. The deal is expected to enhance investment, innovation partnerships, and job creation across India and Europe.