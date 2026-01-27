Left Menu

India and EU Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement, hailed as the 'mother of all deals,' after 18 years of negotiation. This pact aims to boost trade, investment, and strategic cooperation across sectors, reinforcing a rules-based global order amid a tumultuous world landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Among the agreements signed are pivotal pacts concerning security and the mobility of Indian talent to Europe. The finalization of the trade deal, which took 18 years of negotiations, represents a significant step in creating shared prosperity and stability in the international system.

Among the agreements signed are pivotal pacts concerning security and the mobility of Indian talent to Europe. The finalization of the trade deal, which took 18 years of negotiations, represents a significant step in creating shared prosperity and stability in the international system.

Leaders underscored the importance of the agreement, seeing it as a blueprint for shared prosperity and a symbol of cooperation in addressing global challenges. The deal is expected to enhance investment, innovation partnerships, and job creation across India and Europe.

