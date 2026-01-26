Posthumous Padma Shri Honors Bihar's Legendary Folk Dancer Vishwa Bandhu

Family and followers of Bihar's celebrated folk dancer, Vishwa Bandhu, expressed their joy and pride as he was posthumously honored with the Padma Shri award.

Bandhu, a pivotal figure in Bihar's dance tradition, was among three individuals from the state selected for this prestigious recognition by the government.

His daughter, Arpana Kumari, reflected on his lifelong dedication to art and confessed the recognition was a long-held hope. Vishwa Bandhu revolutionized traditional folk dances, adding creativity that resonated widely. Alongside him, agricultural scientist Gopalji Trivedi and Bhojpuri folk singer Bharat Singh Bharti also received honors.

