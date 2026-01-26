Left Menu

Posthumous Padma Shri Honors Bihar's Legendary Folk Dancer Vishwa Bandhu

Vishwa Bandhu, an iconic folk dancer from Bihar, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Shri, sparking joy in his family and followers. Known for modernizing traditional Bihar dances, Bandhu performed over 6,000 shows and trained rural communities. Two other Biharis were also honored with Padma Awards.

Posthumous Padma Shri Honors Bihar's Legendary Folk Dancer Vishwa Bandhu
Family and followers of Bihar's celebrated folk dancer, Vishwa Bandhu, expressed their joy and pride as he was posthumously honored with the Padma Shri award.

Bandhu, a pivotal figure in Bihar's dance tradition, was among three individuals from the state selected for this prestigious recognition by the government.

His daughter, Arpana Kumari, reflected on his lifelong dedication to art and confessed the recognition was a long-held hope. Vishwa Bandhu revolutionized traditional folk dances, adding creativity that resonated widely. Alongside him, agricultural scientist Gopalji Trivedi and Bhojpuri folk singer Bharat Singh Bharti also received honors.

