Tragic Highway Collision in Udhampur Claims Four Lives

A fatal accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a CRPF jawan. The collision involved a bus, a parked load carrier, and a motorcycle. Authorities are investigating the incident amidst ongoing efforts to prevent traffic violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district resulted in four fatalities, including a CRPF jawan, on Tuesday. The incident, near Jakhani-Chenani area, left a woman injured and involved a bus, motorcycle, and a parked load carrier.

According to officials, the bus traveling from Doda to Jammu lost control, hitting a motorcycle before crashing into the load carrier. The collision led to the death of two individuals on the bus after they were ejected through an emergency window. Victims have been identified, and condolences have been extended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Authorities in Jammu are intensifying efforts to curb hazardous driving. A separate case was registered against a mini-bus driver for reckless and overloaded driving, endangering public safety. The police continue to crack down on traffic violations to prevent further accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

