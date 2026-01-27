Left Menu

Haryana's Budget Consultation Snub: Opposition Skips Meeting

Opposition lawmakers in Haryana skipped a crucial budget consultation meeting, prompting the chief minister to express disappointment and invite future suggestions. Despite their absence, numerous pre-budget discussions were held, collecting over 9,000 public inputs for the 2026-2027 budget, aiming to empower citizens and promote agricultural profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:51 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, opposition lawmakers in Haryana notably avoided a key consultation meeting ahead of the state budget, a move that led to comments from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He expressed regret at their absence, noting they missed a chance to offer constructive advice for Haryana's progress.

The chief minister held the meeting in Panchkula, attended by ministers and ruling party MLAs and MPs. Saini emphasized that all representatives, including the opposition, were invited to contribute. Despite their absence, he remains open to incorporating additional suggestions from opposition leaders into the forthcoming budget.

While the chief minister highlighted that numerous constructive engagements have occurred, with over 9,000 suggestions already collected via an AI-based app, opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the government for not implementing past proposals. However, Saini reassures that all pertinent feedback will shape a people-centric budget aligned with Haryana's aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

