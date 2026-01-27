Trump's Diplomatic Moves: A Shift in Syria

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant engagement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, marking a potential pivot in U.S. diplomatic strategy in the region.

The United States has been actively involved in shuttle diplomacy to secure a lasting ceasefire and political settlement in Syria. The discussions with al-Sharaa suggest a realignment of U.S. alliances.

This move indicates a shift from Washington's previous support of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to a more collaborative approach with the current Syrian regime under President al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)