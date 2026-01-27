Tier-2 Cities in India Become Major Talent Hubs with Competitive Senior Salaries
The Indian job market is experiencing a significant transformation as Tier-2 cities emerge as key talent hubs, offering competitive senior-level salaries similar to Tier-1 cities. This shift is driven by infrastructure development, digital transformation, and demand for advanced skills, showcasing a resilient, multi-industry economic landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian job market is undergoing a major transformation, with Tier-2 cities rapidly becoming attractive talent hubs, according to the latest Randstad Annual Salary Trends Report 2025–26.
Significant salary increases for senior roles in cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thane, and Jaipur now rival those in Tier-1 metros, driven by growth in Global Capability Centres and demand for leadership in tech skills.
Industry experts highlight this trend as indicative of India's maturing economic landscape, with robust salary performances across sectors such as IT, telecom, and media, despite global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)