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Marseille's Mayoral Face-Off: Left vs Right

In the first round of Marseille's mayoral election, leftist incumbent Benoit Payan is tied with National Rally's Franck Allisio, according to exit polls. The National Rally views this as a crucial challenge preceding the 2027 presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:35 IST
Marseille's Mayoral Face-Off: Left vs Right
  • Country:
  • France

In the initial round of the Marseille mayoral election, Benoit Payan, the leftist incumbent, finds himself in a near-deadlock with Franck Allisio of the National Rally, exit polls revealed this Sunday.

The National Rally is leveraging this mayoral contest in France's second-largest city as an important measure of its political influence ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Both parties are vying intensely to secure leadership in Marseille, making this a closely-watched electoral battle on the national stage.

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