Marseille's Mayoral Face-Off: Left vs Right

In the initial round of the Marseille mayoral election, Benoit Payan, the leftist incumbent, finds himself in a near-deadlock with Franck Allisio of the National Rally, exit polls revealed this Sunday.

The National Rally is leveraging this mayoral contest in France's second-largest city as an important measure of its political influence ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Both parties are vying intensely to secure leadership in Marseille, making this a closely-watched electoral battle on the national stage.