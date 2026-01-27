Visionary Leadership: The Landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement

In a significant development in international trade, BJP president Nitin Nabin has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary leadership' for spearheading the free trade agreement between India and the European Union. This landmark deal is seen as a crucial step in bolstering India's manufacturing prowess and elevating its stature in the global economy.

Describing the deal as the 'mother of all deals', Nabin elaborated on the depth of the India-EU partnership, which reflects mutual confidence and opens up unprecedented opportunities across various sectors. This pivotal agreement is also anticipated to significantly boost investor confidence.

Adding to the visionary agenda, two critical pacts were signed focusing on security, defence collaboration, and mobility of Indian talent to Europe. This showcases the enhanced cooperation following the summit between Prime Minister Modi and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, aiming for a structured and rule-based world order.