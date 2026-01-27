Left Menu

Visionary Leadership: The Landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement

BJP president Nitin Nabin credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for the signing of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the EU. This agreement aims to strengthen India's manufacturing base, enhance global economic standing, and boost investor confidence, benefiting various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in international trade, BJP president Nitin Nabin has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary leadership' for spearheading the free trade agreement between India and the European Union. This landmark deal is seen as a crucial step in bolstering India's manufacturing prowess and elevating its stature in the global economy.

Describing the deal as the 'mother of all deals', Nabin elaborated on the depth of the India-EU partnership, which reflects mutual confidence and opens up unprecedented opportunities across various sectors. This pivotal agreement is also anticipated to significantly boost investor confidence.

Adding to the visionary agenda, two critical pacts were signed focusing on security, defence collaboration, and mobility of Indian talent to Europe. This showcases the enhanced cooperation following the summit between Prime Minister Modi and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, aiming for a structured and rule-based world order.

