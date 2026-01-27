India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the India-EU free trade agreement as a groundbreaking blueprint for shared global prosperity at a joint press meet with European Union leaders on Tuesday.

The landmark agreement is set to enhance market access for Indian farmers and industries, bolster manufacturing, and foster collaboration in services, significantly boosting investment between India and the EU.

Further, Modi announced a formalized security and defense partnership, expanding cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity, signaling strengthened commitments to a rules-based international order and bolstered ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

