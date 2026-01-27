India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Prosperity
The India-EU free trade agreement marks a significant step towards shared prosperity and global stability. Prime Minister Modi highlights its benefits on trade, innovation, and security collaborations. This historic deal, coupled with a renewed strategic agenda, promises expansive partnerships and growth opportunities between India and Europe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the India-EU free trade agreement as a groundbreaking blueprint for shared global prosperity at a joint press meet with European Union leaders on Tuesday.
The landmark agreement is set to enhance market access for Indian farmers and industries, bolster manufacturing, and foster collaboration in services, significantly boosting investment between India and the EU.
Further, Modi announced a formalized security and defense partnership, expanding cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity, signaling strengthened commitments to a rules-based international order and bolstered ties in the Indo-Pacific region.
We are delivering security for our people in an increasingly insecure world: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.