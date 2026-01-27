Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Prosperity

The India-EU free trade agreement marks a significant step towards shared prosperity and global stability. Prime Minister Modi highlights its benefits on trade, innovation, and security collaborations. This historic deal, coupled with a renewed strategic agenda, promises expansive partnerships and growth opportunities between India and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:19 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the India-EU free trade agreement as a groundbreaking blueprint for shared global prosperity at a joint press meet with European Union leaders on Tuesday.

The landmark agreement is set to enhance market access for Indian farmers and industries, bolster manufacturing, and foster collaboration in services, significantly boosting investment between India and the EU.

Further, Modi announced a formalized security and defense partnership, expanding cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity, signaling strengthened commitments to a rules-based international order and bolstered ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026