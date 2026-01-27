ICC Revamps Journalist Accreditation for T20 World Cup Amid Bangladesh Team Withdrawal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is revamping the accreditation process for Bangladeshi journalists following the national team's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup in India. Concerns over security were cited as the reason for withdrawal, though the ICC assessed no security threat to the team in India.

Bangladeshi journalists have raised concerns over rejected accreditation requests, although interest remains high, with approximately 80-90 journalists applying. Sources indicate approvals have been issued, albeit within a quota limiting to 40 participants, guided by the recommendations of the home board.

Media Chairman Amjad Hossain of the Bangladesh Cricket Board has engaged with the ICC to seek clarity on the matter. The ICC has replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the tournament starting February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)