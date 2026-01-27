India's Controversial EU Trade Deal Sparks Outcry

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) lambasted the newly signed trade agreement between India and the European Union, asserting it will significantly harm Indian workers and farmers while benefiting the affluent.

The CPI(M) called for the full text of the agreement to be presented in Parliament, pressing for a detailed discussion on its implications. The party fears that the deal's tariff cuts will devastate local industries.

The agreement, pursued for 18 years, aims to foster stronger ties with Europe, but the CPI(M) argues it is a severe blow to India's economic interests, reflecting a larger pattern in the government's trade negotiations.

