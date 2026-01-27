Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Historic Milestone

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is hailed as a historic achievement, promising unprecedented access for Indian exports across various sectors. Spearheaded by PM Modi's leadership, the deal aligns with India's vision for economic growth and enhanced global trade engagement, benefiting sectors like manufacturing, electronics, and agriculture.

Updated: 27-01-2026 21:54 IST
The historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement has been celebrated as a milestone achievement in India's global trade aspirations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for prioritizing 'India first' and advancing the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

The agreement, offering unprecedented access to 99% of Indian exports, marks a new era of prosperity. Covering sectors from textiles to engineering goods, it strengthens India's global trade position, according to Shah.

Beyond trade, the deal includes crucial pacts on security and defence collaboration, and talent mobility. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the transformative effect on India's economic journey and PM Modi's visionary guidance in uniting two major economies.

