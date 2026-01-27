Maharashtra Farmers' Long March Gains Assurance from Chief Minister

Thousands of farmers, led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), embarked on a 'long march' towards Mumbai, seeking direct action on their demands from the Maharashtra government. Marching from Nashik, they received assurances of action, after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The delegation engaged in detailed discussions at the Varsha residence, covering key issues like forest rights, crop procurement, and policy changes. A mutually agreed plan includes re-examining forest rights claims and forming district committees. Assurances to procure forest crop varieties at fair prices were also secured.

Infrastructure and welfare initiatives were also part of the agenda, with commitments to develop rainwater retention plans and better school facilities in tribal areas. The AIKS plans to review the protest stance after further discussions, as the march symbolizes increased efforts to shift policy decisions in favor of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)