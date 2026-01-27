Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers' Long March Gains Assurance from Chief Minister

Farmers organized under the AIKS marched to Mumbai, leading to a delegation meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Minister. They secured assurances for their demands, including forest rights re-examinations, fair crop pricing, and infrastructure improvements. The march, causing state-level engagement, signifies a significant push for farmers' rights and concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of farmers, led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), embarked on a 'long march' towards Mumbai, seeking direct action on their demands from the Maharashtra government. Marching from Nashik, they received assurances of action, after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The delegation engaged in detailed discussions at the Varsha residence, covering key issues like forest rights, crop procurement, and policy changes. A mutually agreed plan includes re-examining forest rights claims and forming district committees. Assurances to procure forest crop varieties at fair prices were also secured.

Infrastructure and welfare initiatives were also part of the agenda, with commitments to develop rainwater retention plans and better school facilities in tribal areas. The AIKS plans to review the protest stance after further discussions, as the march symbolizes increased efforts to shift policy decisions in favor of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

