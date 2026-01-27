Cracking Down on Crime: Goldy Brar's Parents Arrested

The parents of infamous gangster Goldy Brar were apprehended on charges of extortion and remanded in police custody as the Punjab Police intensifies its crackdown on criminal networks. Police sources revealed the couple's involvement in facilitating Brar's illicit operations.

Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur were nabbed in Amritsar during a sweeping operation targeting gang affiliates. They were presented in a Muktsar district court on Tuesday, extending their police remand as investigations continue into their alleged role in extortion activities perpetrated by their son, who is facing multiple charges, including murder and international arms smuggling.

This case forms part of a larger effort by the Punjab Police to map out associations of criminal figures, having already identified connections to hundreds of individuals and families involved in related illegal activities. Goldy Brar, operating from outside India, remains a high-profile target for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)