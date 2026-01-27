Left Menu

Cracking Down on Crime: Goldy Brar's Parents Arrested

The parents of notorious gangster Goldy Brar were arrested in an extortion case in Punjab. They are accused of aiding Brar's criminal activities. This arrest is part of a broader police crackdown on gangsters in the region, with Brar currently believed to be in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:09 IST
Cracking Down on Crime: Goldy Brar's Parents Arrested
Goldy Brar
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of infamous gangster Goldy Brar were apprehended on charges of extortion and remanded in police custody as the Punjab Police intensifies its crackdown on criminal networks. Police sources revealed the couple's involvement in facilitating Brar's illicit operations.

Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur were nabbed in Amritsar during a sweeping operation targeting gang affiliates. They were presented in a Muktsar district court on Tuesday, extending their police remand as investigations continue into their alleged role in extortion activities perpetrated by their son, who is facing multiple charges, including murder and international arms smuggling.

This case forms part of a larger effort by the Punjab Police to map out associations of criminal figures, having already identified connections to hundreds of individuals and families involved in related illegal activities. Goldy Brar, operating from outside India, remains a high-profile target for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026