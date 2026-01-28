Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision: Water, Investment, and Technological Advancement

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly opened with Governor Haribhau Bagde's address, highlighting the state's priorities: water security, rural development, and investment in emerging technologies. Significant funds are allocated for canals and irrigation. Rajasthan is attracting global investors, emphasizing entrepreneurship, and advancing in renewable energy and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:05 IST
Governor Haribhau Bagde
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session commenced with a comprehensive address by Governor Haribhau Bagde. The highlight of his speech was the state's focus on areas such as water security, investment, and agriculture.

Governor Bagde revealed that an extensive DPR for channeling Yamuna water into Rajasthan is nearly complete. Furthermore, significant investments have already been made to revitalize the Indira Gandhi Canal, with ongoing irrigation projects enhancing agricultural prospects.

Bagde emphasized the state's success in attracting global investments, notably citing the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit, which saw commitments worth Rs 35 lakh crore. Of these, Rs 8 lakh crore have already begun to impact the state economy. Additionally, Rajasthan is making strides in renewable energy and emerging technology sectors, aiming to foster both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

