Rajasthan's Vision: Water, Investment, and Technological Advancement

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session commenced with a comprehensive address by Governor Haribhau Bagde. The highlight of his speech was the state's focus on areas such as water security, investment, and agriculture.

Governor Bagde revealed that an extensive DPR for channeling Yamuna water into Rajasthan is nearly complete. Furthermore, significant investments have already been made to revitalize the Indira Gandhi Canal, with ongoing irrigation projects enhancing agricultural prospects.

Bagde emphasized the state's success in attracting global investments, notably citing the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit, which saw commitments worth Rs 35 lakh crore. Of these, Rs 8 lakh crore have already begun to impact the state economy. Additionally, Rajasthan is making strides in renewable energy and emerging technology sectors, aiming to foster both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

