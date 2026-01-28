South Indian Bank Nears Centenary: Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation and Trust

South Indian Bank is set to celebrate its 97th foundation day on January 29, a milestone underscoring its nearly hundred-year legacy of trusted banking guided by strong values and innovation.

For the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, the bank announced a record net profit of Rs 374.32 crore, marking a nine percent increase from the previous year's Rs 341.87 crore. The bank's cumulative nine-month profit reached Rs 1,047.64 crore, which included a ten percent growth in pre-provisioning operating profit, highlighting its financial resilience and stability.

Chairman V J Kurian attributed the bank's consistent performance to its long-term vision and strong customer relationships. With its foundation in Thrissur in 1929 and a widespread network of 948 branches, the bank remains focused on delivering value to its customers and shareholders as it approaches its centenary.