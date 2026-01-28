South Indian Bank Nears Centenary: Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation and Trust
South Indian Bank celebrates its 97th foundation day, marking nearly a century of trusted banking. The bank reported a record net profit for the third quarter of 2025–26 and aims to continue delivering sustainable value as it approaches its centenary. Its success is attributed to strong values and customer relationships.
South Indian Bank is set to celebrate its 97th foundation day on January 29, a milestone underscoring its nearly hundred-year legacy of trusted banking guided by strong values and innovation.
For the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, the bank announced a record net profit of Rs 374.32 crore, marking a nine percent increase from the previous year's Rs 341.87 crore. The bank's cumulative nine-month profit reached Rs 1,047.64 crore, which included a ten percent growth in pre-provisioning operating profit, highlighting its financial resilience and stability.
Chairman V J Kurian attributed the bank's consistent performance to its long-term vision and strong customer relationships. With its foundation in Thrissur in 1929 and a widespread network of 948 branches, the bank remains focused on delivering value to its customers and shareholders as it approaches its centenary.
