Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Revolution: New Projects Launched

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled 20 industrial projects valued at Rs 8,884 crore in Rourkela. The initiative is expected to create nearly 19,000 jobs and aims to develop the region's industry. Key projects include Vedanta's aluminium plant, with significant MoUs signed to boost local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:02 IST
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: New Projects Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday heralded a new era of industrial growth for the state with the launch of 20 projects in Rourkela, collectively worth Rs 8,884 crore. This ambitious initiative includes inaugurations and the laying of foundation stones, aiming to boost economic development.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the event, coinciding with the silver jubilee celebration of Enterprise Odisha 2026, marks a significant shift towards ensuring ease of living alongside ease of doing business. The projects are expected to create employment and develop a robust supply chain of MSMEs surrounding major industries.

Notable collaborations were highlighted during roundtable discussions with key industry associations, as Majhi outlined an industrial strategy to minimize job migration and enhance local opportunities. With MoUs amounting to Rs 43,349 crore, and the promise of nearly 19,000 jobs, Odisha is poised for a transformative industrial surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026