Odisha's Industrial Revolution: New Projects Launched

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday heralded a new era of industrial growth for the state with the launch of 20 projects in Rourkela, collectively worth Rs 8,884 crore. This ambitious initiative includes inaugurations and the laying of foundation stones, aiming to boost economic development.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the event, coinciding with the silver jubilee celebration of Enterprise Odisha 2026, marks a significant shift towards ensuring ease of living alongside ease of doing business. The projects are expected to create employment and develop a robust supply chain of MSMEs surrounding major industries.

Notable collaborations were highlighted during roundtable discussions with key industry associations, as Majhi outlined an industrial strategy to minimize job migration and enhance local opportunities. With MoUs amounting to Rs 43,349 crore, and the promise of nearly 19,000 jobs, Odisha is poised for a transformative industrial surge.

