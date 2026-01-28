StockFin 2.0: Revolutionizing Investment with a Seamless Experience

StockHolding Services Ltd has introduced the StockFin 2.0 app, which aims to significantly enhance stock market engagement across India.

Targeting both metro and tier-II and III regions, the app provides a seamless, intuitive investment experience, designed to advance financial inclusion and align with national visions like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By integrating equities, derivatives, and mutual funds into one platform, StockFin 2.0 allows for quick and informed investment decisions, enhancing user accessibility and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)