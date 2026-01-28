Left Menu

StockFin 2.0: Revolutionizing Investment with a Seamless Experience

StockHolding Services Ltd launched the StockFin 2.0 app to enhance stock market participation. The app promises a secure, user-friendly investment experience across India, supporting financial inclusion goals. It combines equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and more, aiming to simplify investing and align with the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:07 IST
  • India

StockHolding Services Ltd has introduced the StockFin 2.0 app, which aims to significantly enhance stock market engagement across India.

Targeting both metro and tier-II and III regions, the app provides a seamless, intuitive investment experience, designed to advance financial inclusion and align with national visions like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By integrating equities, derivatives, and mutual funds into one platform, StockFin 2.0 allows for quick and informed investment decisions, enhancing user accessibility and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

